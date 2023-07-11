Nelson County Jail Logs — July 10-11, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Jason Michael Noland, 48, Bloomfield, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury;’ assault, fourth-degree (child abuse). No bond listed. Booked at 12:22 a.m. tuesday, July 11, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday, July 10, 2023

Thomas Eugene Yocum, 48, New Haven, violation of a Kentucky protective order;harassing communications. No bond listed. Booked at 10:23 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

John Stewart Quinn, 39, Lancaster, receiving stolen property, $10,000 value or more. Bond is $9,500. Booked at 2:04 p.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Andrew Huston, 29, Bardstown, probation violation. No bond listed. Booked at 3:25 p.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Kathy Lynn Bartley, 43, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 4:01 p.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Justin Dewayne Dodson, 33, Bardstown, failure to appear (3 counts); parole violation (for technical violation). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 4:44 p.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Chasity Lynn Hodgens, 47, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 5:40 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2023, ,by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-