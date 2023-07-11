Obituary: Barbara Sue Dean, 65, Bloomfield

Barbara Sue Dean, 65, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at her home. She was born Aug. 25, 1957, in Lawrenceburg to the late Morgan and Lula Kate Peach Brothers. She was a homemaker.

BARBARA SUE DEAN

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Brothers.

She is survived by two sons, James (Jennifer) Elmore of Bloomfield and Joseph Elmore of Taylorsville; one sister, Mary Hagan; two brothers, Michael (Dedra) Brothers of Frankfort and Ricky (Vernita) Brothers of Shelbyville; and three grandchildren, Haley, Leah and Jaxson.

Cremation was chosen by the family and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-