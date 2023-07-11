City of Bardstown releases summer mosquito fogging schedule

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 — The City of Bardstown will begin the Mosquito Fogging Program on June 21st, 2023 and will continue with the fogging every three (3) weeks until the first frost of winter.

The City will begin fogging, as weather permits, from dusk until dawn on the following Wednesdays:

• July 12th

• August 2nd

• August 23rd

• September 13th

• October 4th

• October 25th (if necessary)

During fogging operations, please keep children away from the fogging vehicle, go inside and remain indoors while the fogging vehicle is in your neighborhood. We will not fog in the areas where residents have indicated health issues or concerns. If you would like to be added to the “No Fog List” please call City Hall at (502) 348-5947.

-30-