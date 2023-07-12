City police investigating cause of Tuesday morning Scotch court house fire

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 — The Bardstown Fire Department responded early Tuesday morning to a structure fire on Scotch Court in Bardstown.

Firefighters responded at 4:15 a.m. to the 200 block of Scotch Court for fire on the outside of garage at a home there. The first firefighters on the scene reported visible fire on the garage exterior making its way into the attic space.

Crews extinguished the fire before it could spread.

The initial investigation revealed that the fire may have been intentionally set. the Bardstown Police Department is handling the investigation.

If you have information regarding this incident, please call Bardstown Police at (502) 348-6811.

-30-