Nelson County Jail Logs — July 11-12, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Austin Ray Prather, 20, Science Hill, criminal trespassing, third-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing; resisting arrest. Bond is $2,500 surety. Booked at 6:33 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Travis Ray Wilson, 40, Hodgenville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 11:38 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2023, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

Emma Elizabeth Mattingly, 25, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 2:06 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2023, ,by Probation and Parole.

Patrick Jay Goodlett, 56, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no registration receipt; improper display of registration plate; display of illegal/altered registration plate; no operator’s license; failure to notify address change to the Department of Transportation; license to be in possession; operating on a suspended license. No bond listed.

Booked at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Dylan Munchy, 24, Lebanon, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $610. Booked at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2023, by the Lebanon Police Department.

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Justin Miles Fox, 36, Cox’s Creek, careless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 12:08 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-