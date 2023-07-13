Video: Nelson Fiscal Court meeting Monday, July 10, 2023

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 — Nelson Fiscal Court held a special meeting on Monday, July 10, 2023. The meeting was moved from its original date — July 4th — due to the holiday.

Among the agenda items: discussion and approval of bids for the landfill expansion; approval of a long-term planning committee for Dean Watts Park; release of the new county redistricting maps; and final approval of zoning ordinance changes that affect the construction of bourbon warehouses in Nelson County. Running time: About 1 hour 39 minutes.

