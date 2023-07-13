Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Raymond Mason, 67, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond listed. Booked at 12:44 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Mitchell Curtsinger, 54, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Priscilla Cathlin Vamegas. 38, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christoper Todd Reed, 38, LaGrange, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Eugene Jewell, 36, Taylorsville, obscuring the identity of a machine, $500 to less than $10,000 value; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 3:12 p.m. July 12, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Michael Fowler, 32, Barsdtown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; falure to appear; possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine). Bond is $10,565. Booked at 5:36 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-