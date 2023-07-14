Obituary: Ella Cassity, 66, Bardstown

Ella Cassity, 66, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at her home. She was born July 9, 1957. She retired from the Army Corps of Engineers where she was a civil engineer. She was a supporter of Raptor Resource Project and the Nelson County Humane Society. She was a member of Wickland Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Hilda Cassity; one brother, Sam Cassity; and one niece, Tiffany Greathouse.

She is survived by one sister, Virginia Morris of Wilson, N,C,; one brother, Jim Cassity of Louisville; one niece, Charlotte (Roger) Lyvers of Loretto; one nephew, Stephen Puckett of Wilson, N.C.; and five great-nieces and great-nephews, Joey Lyvers, Faith Lyvers and Hope Lyvers, all of Loretto, Cody McDougale of Bardstown, and Courtney McDougale-Nalley of Springfield.

The funeral is noon Friday, July 14, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Rodney Lynch officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 14, 2023, at funeral home. A private burial in Bardstown Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Raptor Resource Project.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

