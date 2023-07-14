Obituary: Barry Craig Eichner, 70, New Haven

Barry Craig Eichner, 70, of New Haven, died peacefully with his family by his side Monday, July 10, 2023, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 25, 1953, in Laurinburg, N.C. He retired after 27 years with Jim Beam Distillery working in the bottling house. He was a U.S. Army veteran and attended St. Joseph Catholic Church.

BARRY CRAIG EICHNER

He was preceded in death by his grandma, Lila Alford; his mom and dad, Mary Grace and Manuel Anderson; his father, Eugene Eichner; one brother, Jackie Eichner; one nephew, Tyler Foster; and one niece, Kara Anderson.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Vicky Rogers Eichner; two daughters, Melanie Eichner and Hannah Grace Eichner, both of Lexington; one son, Manuel (Jessica) Eichner of New Haven; two sisters, Lila (Dale) Anderson Foster of Bardstown, Deborah Anderson (Dave) Purcell of Georgia; three brothers, Will (Kathy) Anderson of Arizona and Tim Eichner and Geoff Eichner both of California; his mother, Lillian Eichner of California; six grandchildren, Alexandra Hazelwood, Eva Catherine Eichner, Noah Grant Robbins, Lucas Barry Eichner, Mary Jane Msemo and Makaya Arellano; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with Deacon Steve Heil officiating. Burial is in the St. Thomas Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation (Serving Honor and Need). PO Box 40726, Nashville, TN., 37204.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-