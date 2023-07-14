Obituary: Nora Volinda ‘Bunch’ Mattingly, 95, New Hope

Nora Volinda “Bunch” Mattingly, 95, of New Hope, died peacefully at her home with family by her side. She was born April 22, 1928, in Nelson County. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Robert Mattingly (Aug. 6, 1971); two sons, Robert Lee “Bobby” Mattingly and infant James Scott Mattingly; two grandchildren, Kevin Mattingly and Ann Michelle Mattingly; her parents, John Lewis and Emma Lee Roby Wheatley; and eight siblings, Francis Noel Wheatley, William Alvin Wheatley, Charles Cleveland Wheatley, Mary Euphenia Wheatley, John Lewis Wheatley, Alline Wheatley, Agnes Marie Hutchins and Mary Irene Kays.

Survivors include five daughters, Judy Hutchins of New Haven, Phyllis Hicks of Holy Cross, Debbie Fogle (Mark Williams) and Jackie Mattingly (Mike), all of Loretto and Pam Mattingly of Botland; five sons, Wayne “Joe Butt” Mattingly and Ronnie Mattingly (Linda), both of New Hope, Stephen “Weed” Mattingly (Mary), William Thomas “Toad” Mattingly (Jeanie) and Keith “Dink” Mattingly (Mary Ellen), all of Loretto; 24 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren with three on the way; five great-great-grandchildren with one on the way; one daughter-in-law, Linda Mattingly of New Hope; and her caregivers, Janice Clark and her niece, Lynn Kays.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in New Hope with the Rev. Ken Fortener officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers are Kris Hutchins, Neal Hicks, Scott Mattingly, Michael Fogle, Nathan Mattingly, and Robbie Mattingly. Honorary Pallbearers are her granddaughters.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

