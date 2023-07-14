Obituary: Stephen Edward Hicks, 69, Louisville

Stephen Edward Hicks, 69, of Louisville, died peacefully in his sleep Saturday, July 8, 2023.

STEPHEN EDWARD HICKS

He was known for his extreme generosity and ability to make everyone laugh. He would tell anyone that his proudest accomplishment in life were his three kids, Nikki, Tiffany, and Troy. He loved playing cards with his brother, Robert, his sister, Geraldine, and her husband, Wil. Some of his best memories were fishing with his lifelong friend, Marty and his two sons-in-law. He loved to read and actually wrote several books.

He worked in pest control for more than 40 years and was the owner/operator of Primary Pest Control. He was loved by many of his very loyal customers. For the last 17 years his dog and best buddy, Shadow, was always by his side and went everywhere with him. He was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and loved to speak to anyone about his beliefs and hope for the future. He firmly believed in a resurrection, soon to take place on Earth, and we look forward to seeing him once again.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Hicks; his mother, Ora Catherine Hicks; and two brothers James Otis Hicks and Larry Wayne Hicks.

He is survived by two daughters, Nikki Fast (Tony) and Tiffany Lusch (Michael); one son, Troy Hicks, one sister, Geraldine Beard (Wil); one brother, Robert Hicks; and lots of beloved nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen with a memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would love everyone to share a fond memory of Steve.

