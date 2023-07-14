Obituary: Jane Ellen Colvin, 84, Bloomfield

Jane Ellen Colvin, 84, of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was born Aug.15, 1938, in Chaplin to the late Edgar Austin and Rebie Wells Coulter. She was a homemaker, farmer and former employee of Snider Dugs. She enjoyed UK sports, loved to fish and garden. She was a member of Fairmount Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Colvin; one sister, Suerene Chowning; and three brothers, Harold Coulter, Charles Coulter and Earl Aaron Coulter.

She is survived by two daughters, Janet (Garry) Scott of Chaplin and Sue (Dan) Bryan of Bloomfield; one son, Wayne (Laketa) Colvin of Bloomfield; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Kurt Nelson and Kent Stevens officiating. Burial is in the Highview Cemetery.

The family request contributions be made to Fairmount Church of Christ.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

