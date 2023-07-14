Obituary: Edwin Kenneth Hamilton, 75, Bardstown

Edwin Kenneth Hamilton, 75, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, due to a work-related accident. He was born March 3, 1948, in Lebanon. He was a partner and owner of Beechfork Services, Triple S Trucking, Four Kings, and Hasco. He was very instrumental in the development of Fredericktown Park. He was a pilot, an avid golfer and a NASCAR fan. He was a member of the Washington County Jaycees, a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, and a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He was a very generous and giving person. His passion for living was centered around his wife, children, grandchildren, and family.

EDWIN KENNETH HAMILTON

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Frances Hamilton; one brother-in-law, Colonel Paul Smith; and one son-in-law, Patrick Dones.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Iva Hamilton of Bardstown; two daughters, Angela Hamilton of Fredericktown, and Patricia (Marlon) Eskridge of Botland; one son, Bryan Edwin Hamilton of Louisville;

eight grandchildren, Victoria Hamilton, Maverick Dones, Emma Jewell Hamilton, Kevin McCaffrey, Aiden Hamilton, Elizabeth Eskridge, Jaeland Lawson, and Marlee Eskridge; six great-grandchildren, Haydon, Caroline, Adaline, Maelin, Jack, and Minnie;

two brothers, Ritchie Hamilton, and Jimmy (Julie) Hamilton; five sisters, Norma Jean Smith, Mary Ruth (Vince) Porter, Joan (Mark) Hamilton, Paula (Wayne) Bemiss, and Celeste (Peter) Dawson; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Joseph Auberry, Larry Scott, Wesley Wright, Jesse Sagracy, Mark Nally, Curtis Hamilton, and Ignatio Rocha.

Honorary pallbearers will be his nieces and nephews.

His Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am Monday, July 17, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with burial in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. Rev. Tom Clark will officiate. Visitation will be 1 – 6 pm Sunday, July 16 and 9 – 10:15 am Monday, July 17 at Barlow Funeral Home. A prayer service will be 5 pm Sunday.

Memorial contributions may go to Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-