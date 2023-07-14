Obituary: James Leo Brady, 83, Hodgenville

James Leo Brady, 83, of Hodgenville, died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at his home surrounded by family. He was a retired employee of Belknap Hardware and a member of the Lincoln Trail Fish and Game Club. He was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven.

JAMES LEO BRADY

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Albert and Ethel Mae Hagan Brady; one sister, Ethel Jean Lyvers; one brother, Billy Brady; and one granddaughter, Kayhla Brady.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Jean “Pig” Brady; three daughters, Valerie Ann Brady (Greg Ballard), Melissa Dawn Clark (Francis), and Jenny Camp (Danny); two sons, James “Jimbo” Brady, Jr. (Linda) and Patrick Brady; 16 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023, and after 8 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

-30-