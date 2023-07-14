Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, July 13, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Wesley Ryan Moore, 34, Bowling Green, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 11:47 a.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Earl Alford, 48, Roundhill, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 11:57 a.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Lee Huston, 29, Nicholasville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 2:37 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Jacob Allen Lee Ashby, 29, Taylorsville, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 3:36 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Zachary Adam Coomes, 23, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 8:23 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashe Jermaine Lydian, 40, Bardstown, driving on a DUI-suspended license. No bond listed. Booked at 11:11 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Melisa Jean Cambron, 36, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but less than $10,000 value; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm; burglary, second-degree. Bond is $2,000 cash. Booked at 11:20 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

