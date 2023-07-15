Obituary: Giland Dale ‘Guy’ Thornton, 56, New Haven

Giland Dale “Guy” Thornton, 56, of New Haven, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Detroit, Mich. He was a truck driver for Smith Brothers Trucking, a member of Senioa Lodge #82 F&AM, and attended Rolling Fork Baptist Church.

He previously worked for Ford Motor Company and Old Dominion Trucking as well. He loved working in his shop, both with wood and mechanical work.

He was preceded in death by his father, Glynn Thornton; and one grandson, John Randolph Thornton Jr.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marsha Thornton; his mother, Roberta Thornton; one daughter, Kimberly Savells (John); four sons, Christopher Thornton (Kathy), Jeffery Thornton, John Thornton (Tracie), and Robert Thornton; one sister, Camene Dill (Paul); two brothers, Joel Thornton (Patty) and Julian Thornton; and 11 grandchildren with one on the way.

The funeral is 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Rolling Fork Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home and after 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Rolling For Baptist Church.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

