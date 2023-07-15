Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, July 14, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, July 14, 2023

Brenden Kyle Wester, 22, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 2:20 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amanda Lynn Broaddus, 32, Bloomfield, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); menacing; resisting arrest; failure to appear (3 counts); no lights on bicycle. Bond is $550 cash. Booked at 3:35 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Joshua Alan Douglas, 37, Bardstown, burglary, second-degree; violation of a Kentucky protective order; criminal mischief, third-degree; menacing; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); burglary, third-degree; assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury). No bond listed. Booked at 10:35 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul Hamilton Cruey, 43, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $213 cash. Booked at 1:45 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Russell V. Hall, 24, New Haven, Missouri, receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value. No bond listed. Booked at 3:09 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Charlle Ann Elkins, 26, St. Helen, Mich., receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value. No bond listed. Booked at 3:44 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Merttay Pergine Roberson II, 44, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 7:26 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-