Obituary: William ‘Louis’ Culver, 76, Bardstown

William “Louis” Culver, 76, of Bardstown, died peacefully on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Signature of Colonial in Bardstown. He was born Feb. 1, 1947, in New Haven to the late Richard and Ethel Thornsberry Culver. Louis was a 1965 graduate of Old Kentucky Home High School.

WILLIAM “LOUIS” CULVER

He was the co-owner of Culver’s Oil, Culver’s Kwik Mart and Culver’s Auto Salvage. He was a member of Whiskey City Cruisers with his beloved 1965 Comet. He spent many years going to high school basketball games and the Sweet 16, some say he was a basketball fanatic. He served in the Army Reserves and was a member of the American Legion Old Kentucky Home Post No. 121. He was a devout Catholic.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Michael Culver, Shirene Culver, Joe Culver, Carolyn Jean and Agnes Madeline Culver.

He is survived by one daughter, Brandie (Chris) Hagan of Loretto; pne son, Brent (Kristy Cambron) Culver of New Haven; his partner for life, Dineene Bradley of Bardstown and her children, Samantha (Billy) Brady and Shon (Marla) Bradley, both of Bardstown; one sister, Elaine (Danny) Sims of New Haven; six brothers, Harold (Sandra) Culver of Louisville, Charlie (Linda) Culver, Dale Culver, Wendell Culver and Frank “boy” (Kim Johnson) Culver, all of New Haven, and Kent (Dawn) Culver of Bardstown; and two grandchildren, Luke (Brooke) Clark and Isaac Hagan.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Wayne Jenkins officiating. Burial is in the St. Thomas Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023, and after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family request that expressions of sympathy go Parkinson’s Research Foundation.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-