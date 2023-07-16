Nelson County Jail Logs — July 15-16, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, July 15, 2023

Christoper Domnick Knight, 38, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $1,038 cash. Booked at 9:25 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Elizabeth Lynn Maddox, 40, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $20,000. Booked at 4:02 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Sunday, July 16, 2023

James Jesse Parker, 46, Bardstown, no registration receipt; no registration plates; operating a motor vehicle with expired operators license; menacing; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 12:29 a.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-