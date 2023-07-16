Obituary: Douglas Alexander ‘Alex’ Sachs-Rapier, 31, formerly of Bardstown

Douglas Alexander “Alex” Sachs-Rapier, 31, of New Albany, Ind., formerly of Bardstown, died Friday, July 14th, 2023, at Clark Memorial Hospital after suffering a heart attack and cardiac arrest.

DOUGLAS ALEXANDER “ALEX” SACHS-RAPIER

His keen wit and quick sense of humor will be missed by many. He was fast to lend a helping hand (or a joke) to anyone in need. He spent many years in the food service industry, providing enjoyment to customers and friendship to his colleagues. He enjoyed traveling with his husband David, being a kind uncle, and caring for his beloved cats Anna and Dexter. He was of the Catholic faith.

Alex’s service to others continues through his fulfilled pledge to be an organ donor.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Kenny Rapier.

He is survived by his loving husband, David Sachs-Rapier; his parents, Susie Masterson Rapier and Nicky Rapier; three siblings, Christina Rapier Hager (Jordon), Craig Faulkner (Tai) and Nick Rapier; his grandparents Joe and Renate Masterson and Norma Rapier; nieces and nephews, Kellen Faulkner, Zoe Faulkner, Kobe Faulkner and Ari Hager; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

The prayer funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023, with Rick Waldbillig officiating. Burial is in Bardstown City Cemetery.

Visitation will is 4-8 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, and after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023, with a 7 p.m. Monday prayer service at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Humane Society of Nelson County or the Humane Society of your choice.

The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-