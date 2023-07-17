Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Prather, 77, Taylorsville

Mary Elizabeth Prather, 77, of Taylorsville, died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at her home. She was born May 18, 1946, in Marion County to the late William Ernest and Mary Gondola Porter Wilkerson. She was a former employee of the Sewing Factory in Springfield and the former Lily Tulip in Bardstown. She was an active member of St. Michael Catholic Church and she loved taking care of others.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Pat Wilkerson.

She is survived by her husband, Billy Prather; two daughters, Charlotte (Scott) Miller and Jeanice (Adam) Charlton, both of Hodgenville; one son, Tim (Jamie Scott) Prather of Taylorsville; one sister, Susan (Brad) Connell of Louisville; four brothers, Ralph (Mary Frances) Wilkerson of Springfield, Harold (Ann) Wilkerson of Cox’s Creek, Ed (Donna) Wilkerson and Henry (Wanda) Wilkerson, both of Bardstown; and nine grandchildren, Grayson, Julianne, Colleen, Jonah, Lane, Kaileigh, Adalynn, Porter and Annaleigh.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at St. Michael The Archangel Catholic Church with the Rev. Kirby Rust officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with a 6 p.m. prayer service.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

