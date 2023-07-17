Obituary: Gloria ‘Sue’ Bridges, 77, Nazareth

Gloria “Sue” Bridges, 77, of Nazareth, died Friday, July 14, 2023, at Baptist Health Louisville Hospital. Sue was a Baptist by faith and spent her life taking care of her daughters.

GLORIA “SUE” BRIDGES

Sue was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Bridges; her parents, Owen Forrest Mann and Ruth Irene Edwards; one daughter, Karen Armstrong; and one brother, Forrest Elwood Mann.

Sue is survived by one daughter, Rhonda Armstrong of Mount Washington; one sister, Phyllis McIlvoy (James) of Bardstown; one sister-in-law, Linda Mann of Buford, Ga.; her loving nieces and nephews, Kathy Hernandez, Julie Jones, Marc Mann (Karen), Rodney Schlatter (Sharon) and Tony Schlatter (Carolyn).

The funeral is noon Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Maraman-Billings Funeral Home with Bro. Tom Smith officiating. Cremation will follow.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Monday, July 17, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-