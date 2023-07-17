Obituary: Kay DeMarea, SL, 92, Nerinx

Kay DeMarea, SL, 92, of Nerinx, died Friday, July 8, 2023, at Loretto Living Center at the Loretto Motherhouse.

She was in the 75th year of her Loretto commitment. Born Katherine DeMarea on April 28, 1931, in Kansas City, Mo., she was the daughter of Katherine (Mills) and Joseph DeMarea. She was received into the Sisters of Loretto at the Foot of the Cross on April 25, 1949. She earned a B.A. in elementary education from Webster University in St. Louis in 1959 and an M.A. in liturgy and catechetics in 1967. She earned a doctorate in special education in 1977 from St. Louis University.

Her exceptional teaching ministry spanned more than half a century. In Kentucky, she taught parochial school students. She was the coordinator of the Loretto Literacy Program (1990-1995), directed an outreach program in Marion County (1995-2001) and the Loretto Child Care Program (2001-2004). She served for a year as a pastoral team member at the Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary and provided community service in Bardstown and at the Loretto Motherhouse. In Milledgeville, GA,

She was an associate professor of education at Georgia College in Milledgeville, Ga., (1976-1983). She was director of religious education at Sacred Heart Parish (1983-1990) and provided private tutorial services (1980-1990). In St. Louis, she taught in parochial schools (1951-1952 and 1955-1966), and at Webster University’s College School (1966-1976) and at the Loretto Center for Learning, where she offered a special ed emphasis (1966-1972). She served as a consultant with St. Louis University’s Special Education Department (1973-1976); and was a teacher and chair of the Special Ed Department at Fontbonne University (1975-1976). She was active in parish music everywhere she lived and often directed congregational singing. Reflecting on her years of service, she said, “Everything has been worth it. They have been wonderful years.”

Preceding her in death were her parents; one sister, Barbara DeMarea; and one nephew.

She is survived by one niece; one nephew; and her dear friend, Suzanne Reasbeck of Bardstown.

The funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, with her wake at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, the at Loretto Motherhouse, Nerinx. Burial is in Our Lady of Sorrows Cemetery on the Motherhouse grounds.

Memorial donations may go to the Sisters of Loretto for our mission, c/o Loretto Motherhouse, 515 Nerinx Road, Nerinx, KY 40049.

