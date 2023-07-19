Obituary: William M. ‘Tuddie’ Holt, 91, Chaplin

William M. “Tuddie” Holt, 91, of Chaplin, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Feb. 25, 1932, in Chaplin to the late Fred William and Margie Frances Hahn Holt. He was a retired employee of General Electric. He was a farmer and a U.S. Army veteran who served as a medic in the Korean War. He was an active member of Chaplin Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for 63 years, Sunday school teacher, treasurer, and training union. He was also a member of Gideons International and was an avid UK fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Glenna Jolly and Doris Lewis; and two brothers, Bobby Holt and Carroll “Butch” Holt.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lois “Mo” Trent Holt; one daughter, Shelia (Larry) Calvert of Chaplin; three sisters, Nancy (Lee) Chesser of Chaplin, Rita (Gary) Rice of Versailles, and Frances (Roy) Warner of Louisville; two brothers, Paul Wayne (Joyce) Holt of Chaplin and Rudolph (Joyce) Holt of Independence; two grandchildren, Randy Calvert and Ashley (Sean) Bowman, both of Chaplin; three great-grandchildren, Emalyn, Trent and Kaitlyn; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday,, July 21, 2023, at the Chaplin Baptist Church with Bro. Chad Fugitt, Bro. Mark Harrison and Bro. Gene Smith officiating. Burial is in the Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Chaplin Baptist Church.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Gideons International.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

