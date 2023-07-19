Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, July 17, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, July 17, 2023

Oliver Escalante Lopaz, 19, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no operators license; careless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 12:30 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessica Lynn Estep, 28, Lebanon, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia (2 counts); license plate not legible; possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond total is $7,500. Booked at 1:39 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Hawthorn, 37, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 2:14 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2023,, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Mary Adelaide Elmore, 32, Elizabethtown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 8:12 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2023.

Linda Sabrina Hornback, 50, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 10:37 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2023.

Robert Jared Conner, 33, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts); no registration plate; no registration receipt; no insurance; no insurance card; license to be in possession; possession of marijuana; operating on a suspended license; failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle. Bond total is $200 cash. Booked at 12:12 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

William Sherlie Page Jr. 32, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine) (2 counts); failure to appear. Bond total is $51,084 cash. Booked at 4:19 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kimberly Sheree Johnson 40, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $323 cash. Booked at 5:16 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Aaron Vittitow, 25, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 6:24 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Rosie Luellen Stucy, 54, New Haven, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; possession of marijuana; no seat belts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; no insurance card. No bond listed.

Booked at 8:24 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

