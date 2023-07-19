Obituary: Robert Lee ‘Robbie’ Cobble, 50, Bloomfield

Robert Lee “Robbie” Cobble, 50, of Bloomfield, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at his home. He was born Oct. 28, 1972, in Louisville to William Henry Everett and Sandra Hahn Cobble. He was a member of Bloomfield Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Henry Everett Cobble.

He is survived by his mother, Sandra Cobble of Bloomfield; one brother, Joey (Misty) Cobble of Bloomfield; one niece, Mariah Cobble; one nephew, Logan Cobble; and a great-niece and great-nephew.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Tom Sparrow and Wanda Sparrow officiating. Burial is in the Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at the funeral home.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions for funeral expenses.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

