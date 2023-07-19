Obituary: Joseph Denny ‘Pickle’ Greenwell, 65, Bardstown

Joseph Denny “Pickle” Greenwell, 65, of Bardstown, died Monday, July 17, 2023, at his home with his devoted wife by his side. He was born Nov. 30, 1957, in Louisville and was a mechanical specialist at American Greetings. He retired in 2017.

JOSEPH DENNY “PICKLE” GREENWELL

He was a devoted husband and family man that enjoyed spending time with his daughters and six grandchildren, who made his world complete. He loved the outdoors and could often be found beside a pond fishing, horseback riding, hunting or creating memories with his buddies at Old Lick Farm in Bradfordsville.

He was more than an avid sports enthusiast, who cheered on many teams including the Kentucky Wildcateams, includingts and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Pickle was a tenacious storyteller who captivated and entertained his audience. His MG convertible could often be seen riding through the streets or winding backroads with the top down and the music up. He was the type of man who would give you the shirt off his back if it was needed or drop everything to lend a helping hand. A stranger to none and a friend to all.

He was Catholic by faith and a member of St. Joseph Church. He was a member of the Class of 1977 of Bethlehem High School. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, Relay for Life in Nelson County, St. Joseph Men’s Club, Loretto Men’s Club, and a Guthrie Opportunity Center volunteer. He was a Navy Veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Hinkle Greenwell and Mary Lena Yates Greenwell; and four siblings, Judith (David) Cassell, Becky (Tommy) Kappel, Ronnie Greenwell, and Edna Greenwell.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Peggy Hurst Greenwell of Bardstown; two daughters, Kate (Brandon) Childers and Jenny (Jamie) Newton, both of Bardstown; three sisters, Sandy (Bobby) Schaefer, Cathy (Mark) Feldkamp and Terry (Woody) Wood; one brother, Jimmy (Linda) Greenwell; six grandchildren, Lila Childers, Kipton Childers, Cooper Childers, Graham Newton, Hudson Newton, and Tripp Newton; several nieces and nephews; and many beloved friends.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with cremation to follow with the Rev. Bill Hammer officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, and 8:30-10 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 5:30 p.m. Thursday prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to Loretto Men’s Club and/or Guthrie Opportunity Center.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-