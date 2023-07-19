Obituary: Patricia ‘Carolyn’ Welshans, 76, Bardstown

Patricia “Carolyn” Welshans, 76, of Bardstown, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was born Feb. 3, 1947, in Louisville to the late Eulis and Virginia Staples Jessie. She was a homemaker who loved to quilt, crochet and spoil her two grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Terry David Welshans (June 20, 2023); and two brothers, James Jessie and David Jessie.

She is survived by one daughter, Cindy (Matthew) Lyon of Louisville; one son, Daniel (Karla) Welshans of LaGrange; two brothers, Paul Jessie and Phil (Linda) Jessie, both of Louisville; two grandchildren, Ashyianae and Lee; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, and after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to go St. Joseph Children’s Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

