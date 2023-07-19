Obituary: Dorothy MacDougall, SCN, 87, Nazareth

Dorothy MacDougall, SCN, formerly Sister Mary Julia, 87, of Nazareth, died Monday, July 17, 2023, at Nazareth. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 67 years.

She was born Oct. 1, 1935, in Jeffersonville, Ind., to Mary Elizabeth and Daniel Campbell MacDougall Sr. She was the oldest of six children, and her upbringing instilled in her the values of compassion and service.

Her high school education brought her to Kentucky and to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, as she attended Presentation Academy in Louisville. In 1953, she embarked on her religious journey with the Sisters, entering the Congregation as a candidate. She wholeheartedly embraced her calling and made her perpetual vows in 1959, committing herself to a life of service to God and others.

Education played a significant role in her ministry. As her friend, Clare McNeil, SCN, writes, “Dorothy took to learning as flowers take to sunshine.” She earned a bachelor’s degree in Education from Spalding College, a master’s degree in Elementary Education, and a Ph.D. in Education with a minor in Sociology, both from Ohio State University. Her academic achievements laid a strong foundation for her teaching and leadership roles in the years to come.

During her early years in ministry, she devoted herself to sharing her love of education with others. She taught sixth grade at St. Joseph School in Bardstown from 1956-1961, later transitioning to teach eighth grade. Following her desire for further education, she served as a college instructor at Nazareth College in Nazareth and Spalding College in Louisville. In 1972, she was appointed the Director of Education at the SCN Center in Nazareth.

She believed in the life-giving nature of all her ministries and cherished the memories of teaching young Sisters at Nazareth. It was through these experiences that she discovered the profound lessons to be learned from others.

In the wake of Vatican II, a transformative period in the Catholic Church, her commitment to justice grew stronger and became a central focus in her life and educational work. Her involvement with a federal public school Dropout Prevention research program in Louisville’s West End influenced her role in the development of an Education for Justice program in Catholic Schools, which extended overseas to schools in India and Nepal.

Beyond her contributions as an educator, she made many significant contributions to the leadership of the Congregation. In 1979, she served as Provincial of the Southern Province in Memphis, Tenn., followed by taking office in 1980 as Superior General for the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, a role she fulfilled with grace and dedication until 1988.

As Superior General, she met monthly with the Provincials in the United States to find ways to make the India Province a more integral part of the Executive Committee. She also noted a need to expand the SCN healthcare ministry and address the AIDS epidemic in the United States and abroad. During her leadership, the Executive Committee decided to open two beds at Nazareth Home dedicated to helping patients living with AIDS. Other nursing homes and establishments followed suit, and measures were also taken in India to address this crisis.

Additionally, she proposed establishing a global exchange program for SCNs, allowing Sisters across the world to get to know one another and appreciate each other’s cultures. This program continues today.

After her time as Superior General, she became Vice President for Mission in Health Care. In this capacity, she worked with St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, SCN Health System in Nazareth, and CHI Southeast Regional Office in Nazareth and Louisville.

Later in her ministry, she expanded her service to encompass various roles with Central Leadership. In 2000, she served as a consultant for the Development of Programs at Nazareth Hospital in Mokama, Bihar, India. Additionally, from 2003-2007, she worked as the Secretary to the Vice Provincial at the Western Province Office in Quincy, Mass.

In her later years, she embraced community service and volunteerism. She dedicated her time to teaching English to immigrants in Quincy, Mass., and helping them prepare for citizenship tests. She served as a volunteer and teacher at the Notre Dame Education Center in South Boston, Mass., and she continued to support the SCN Congregation in Nazareth. In 2017, she retired and relocated to Nazareth, where she spent her remaining years surrounded by the Community she held dear.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Elizabeth MacDougall, SCN; four siblings, Daniel MacDougall, Marilyn Lilly, Joann Paris, and Margaret Jones; her extended family; and her religious community.

She committed her life to moving the mission forward, no matter what or where the ministry. Her legacy of faith, compassion, and dedicated service will continue to inspire and guide future generations.

The Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, at St. Vincent Church at Nazareth with burial in the Nazareth Cemetery.

Her wake is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at St. Vincent de Paul Church at Nazareth.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-