Pageant update from the Nelson County Fair

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 — Opening night at the Nelson County Fair was Monday, July 17, 2023, and it was also opening night of the fair pageants

The first pageant to be held was the Modern, Ms., and Mrs. Pageants. Each was open to any Kentucky resident. The winner of these three pageants will have the opportunity to compete in the fall. And the winners were:

MS. PAGEANT

Winner: Brittany Jones of Versailles

1st runner-up: Lindsey Oakley of Madisonville

2nd runner-up: Samantha Roby of Louisville, a former Nelson County resident

MRS. PAGEANT:

Winner: Emily Campanell of Taylorsville

1st runner-up: Emily Marie Rock of Bowling Green

2nd runner-up: Heather Rich of Bardstown

MODERN MISS PAGEANT:

Winner: Brittany Ann Nichols of Harrodsburg

1st runner-up: Melinda Kay Halsey of Georgetown

2nd runner-up: Christen Montgomery of Nicholasville

MISS NELSON COUNTY FAIR. The second pageant of the evening was the Miss Nelson County Fair. Nineteen young ladies from a variety of Kentucky counties competed to win the title. The winner goes on to compete at the Ky Association of Fairs and Horse Shows in January. And the winners were:

Winner: Keaira Lee Denny, daughter of Katina Harrison and Earl Denny of Harrodsburg

1st runner-up: Madison Sullivan, daughter of Mandy and Clay Sullivan of Bulter

2nd runner-up: Delaney Nash Willis, daughter of Stewart Willis, Steve and Ginger Kelly of Lawrenceburg.

TUESDAY NIGHT AT THE FAIR. Tuesday nights saw rainy skies, a canceled fair and no electricity — but two pageants were still held that evening.

PRINCESS PAGEANT. Seven young ladies from Nelson County participated.

Winner: Ava Kate Hanson, daughter of Tim and Katie Hanson, a student at Bardstown Elementary School

1st runner-up: Sawyer Buky, daughter of Heath and Keith Buky, a student at Bloomfield Elementary School

2nd runner-up: Erin Clayton, daughter of Daisha Crowe and Aaron Clayton,a student at Bardstown Primary School

MISS TEEN NELSON COUNTY. Four young ladies from various parts of Kentucky competed for the title of Miss Teen Nelson County.

Winner: Kendall Lynee Slaughter, from Spencer County.

1st runner-up was Addison Marie Harp, from Frankfort

RAIN CHANGES RODEO NIGHTS. The rodeo will now be held Wednesday and Thursday evening.

FAIR ADMISSION. Admission is $12 with the exception of the helicopter ride, which is $20.

