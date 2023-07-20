Nelson County Jail Logs — July 18-19, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Joanna Marie Thompson, 35, Leitchfield, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Leonel Hernandez Mas, 34, Louisville, speeding, 22 mph over limit; no operator’s license; no insurance; no registration receipt; no registration plates; one headlight; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Mike Edward Simmons, 35, Brooks, contempt of court. Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 10:37 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Wayne Knauer, 39, Lebanon Junction, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 10:46 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matt Loren Bratcher, 53, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachary Cass Bramlett, 31, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-