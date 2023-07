NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, July 20, 2023 — Bardstown Fire Chief Todd Spalding was the studio guest of WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Spalding, a native of Samuels, was named chief in December 2022, and brings years of experience to the job. Running time: About 40 minutes.

