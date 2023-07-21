Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, July 20, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, July 20, 2023

Shane David Helm, 30, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 10:44 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dylan Lee Hahn, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 11:07 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Laura Cheryl Deering, 39, Lebanon, order of appearance.. No bond listed. Booked at 1:01 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Hoy Keith Richardson, 54, Harrodsburg, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 2:07 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Patrick Adams, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 2:27 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Eric Christopher Tennill, 38, Louisville, contempt of court (2 counts). Bond total is $25,510 cash. Booked 3:26 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Patricia Knopp, 38, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $300. Booked at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023,, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Mary Marlene Clark, 73, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting. No bond listed. Booked at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Ju’quintis Faizon Arnez Mason, 24, Barsdtown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:37 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Hunner Shane Lindsey, 26, Cox’s Creek, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 5:18 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deborah Elizabeth Norris, 52, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $134. Booked at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Martin Martinez Vargas, 46, Bardstown, terroristic threatening, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 8:46 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Orville Justin Case, 27, Bloomfield, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 9:16 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023,, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kaurice Derrick Vaughn, 29, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $164 cash. Booked at 11:40 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-