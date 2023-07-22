Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, July 21, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, July 21, 2023

Ashley Danielle Morley, 36, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $200 cash. Booked at 1:54 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffrey Bruce Lester, 33, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 2:50 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryant Lamont Robinson, 23, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 441 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023.

Janna Marie Borders, 28, Bardstown, persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 4:49 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Christopher Redmon, 43, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; criminal mischief, third-degree; violation of a Kentucky protective order; failure to appear. Bond is $500. Booked at 7:39 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kristina Ann Linton, 37, Cox’s Creek, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 8:15 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023.

Aimee Lynne Benson, 50, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, second-degree (hallucinogen); possession drug paraphernalia; public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Bond is $9,500. Booked at 9:14 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023,, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-