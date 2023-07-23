Nelson County Jail Logs — July 22-23, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, July 22, 2023

Joshua Leonard Hickerson Jr., 47, Chaplin, wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; terroristic threatening, third-degree; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing. Bon is $9,500 cash. Booked at 6:53 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Kaylin Jade Singleton, 30, Louisville, no charge information. Bond is $100. Booked at 7:39 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Anthony Meredith, 42, New Haven, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); burglary, second-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 8:40 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Luis Garcia Tumax, 39, Lebanon, no operators license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond listed. Booked at 11:50 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department. no pic.

Sunday, July 23, 2023

Hunter Dewayne Bergin, 18, Cox’s Creek, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Matthew Brandon Sheakley, 40, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified). No bond listed. Booked at 1:21 a.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023, by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. no pic

