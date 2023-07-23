Obituary: Joseph Frederick ‘Freddie’ Taylor, 86, Fredericktown

Joseph Frederick “Freddie” Taylor, 86, of Fredericktown, died at 12:08 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at this home.

He is survived by one daughter, Joni (Frankie) Cambron of Fredericktown; one son, Billy Ray (Shirley) Taylor of Springfield; two sisters, Joyce Smith of Kokomo, Ind., and Linda Slater of Fort Myers, Fla.; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fredericktown with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023, and 7-10 a.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Sunday evening at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

