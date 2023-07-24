Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, July 23, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, July 23, 2023

Hunter Dewayne Bergin, 18, Cox’s Creek, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Matthew Brandon Sheakley, 40, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified). No bond listed. Booked at 1:21 a.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023, by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Luis Gerado Del Angel, 33, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023, ,by the Bardsdtown Police Department.

Christopher M. Tucker, 28, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $150. Booked at 8:53 p.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-