Obituary: Mary Elizabeth ‘Karen’ Nalley Douglas, 65, Boston

Mary Elizabeth “Karen” Nalley Douglas, 65, of Boston, died July 21, 2023, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. She was retired from Publishers Printing. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, and was an avid animal lover.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph William and Carmen Greenwell Nalley; and four siblings, JW Nalley, Bobby Nalley, Philip Nalley and Pam Nalley.

She is survived by two sons, Jason Nalley and Josh Douglas; five sisters, Roseann Cahoe (Happy), Kathleen Nalley Bowling, Bernadette Culver (Raymond), Shelia Dones, and Arlene Snellen (Dale); four brothers, James Lewis, Frankie (Jeanie) Nalley, Freddy Nalley, and Marty (Carleen) Nalley; and her loving companion, Ricky “Slick” Douglas.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all memorial contributions be made to Barktown Rescue.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haen is in charge of arrangements.

