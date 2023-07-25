Obituary: Donald Ray Jenkins, 69, Bardstown

Donald Ray Jenkins, 69, of Bardstown, died Friday, July 21, 2023, at his home. He was born Feb. 6, 1954, in Bardstown. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He worked at Ft. Knox as a groundkeeper. He was a member of The First Baptist Church. He was an avid fisherman and everyone in town knew him as loving to fish more than anything else. He also followed the UCLA basketball and the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elihu and Mary Jane Reed Motley; one sister, Patricia Pulliam; and one brother, Michael Motley.

He is survived by his wife, Norah Margaret Kelly Jenkins; two daughters, Mary Jane (Jeremiah) Jenkins of Radcliff and Kelly Jenkins of Bardstown; two sons, Patrick E. Jenkins of Bardstown and Donald D. (Terinda) Jenkins of Mississippi; one stepsister, Evelyn Motley of Louisville; three brothers, Ernest Jenkins, David Jenkins and Rydale (Mary) Jenkins, all of Bardstown; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Bardstown with Bro. David Walker officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home and after 10 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at the church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-