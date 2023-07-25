Nelson County Jail Logs — July 23-24, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, July 24, 2023

Luis Gerardo Del Angel, 33, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $2,500 surety. Booked at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jose Enrigue Sclezae Aleman, 47, unknown, no operators license; careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Michael Wayne Puckett, 29, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. Booked at 2:52 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kristen Autumn Bellah, 31, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 3:34 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Magmoudou Cisse, 23, Austell, Ga., 30168, criminal possession of a forged prescription. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 7:14 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-