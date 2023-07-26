Mayor updates council on the progress of West Stephen Foster roundabout project

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 — Mayor Dick Heaton gave the Bardstown City Council an update on the status of the roundabout now under construction at the intersection of West Stephen Foster and Cathedral Manor in front of St. Joseph Church and School.

Access to Cathedral Manor from West Stephen Foster has been blocked since June 30th to allow excavation and preparation work to take place while school was out for the summer.

MAYOR DICK HEATON

Heaton said local residents might expect to see a nearly completed roundabout when the roadway opens; however, that won’t be the case, he explained. The roundabout won’t be completed until next summer.

In the meantime, paving work is set to take place in the coming days in preparation to re-open the intersection to traffic.

The intersection of West Stephen Foster and Cathedral Manor will be some sort of three-way stop, Heaton said. He met with partners working on the roundabout on Tuesday.

The intersection will remain that way until construction on the roundabout resumes next summer, he said.

DRAMA DONATION REQUEST. Johnny Warren, the executive director of the Stephen Foster Drama Association, attended the meeting in support of a donation request for $8,000.

Mayor Heaton explained that the city has committed funds to two park projects, and therefore, reduced the amount of grant funding it has available for community groups.

Councilman Bill Sheckles suggested that the council consider funding the request at the 75 percent level, which is how the council handled funding requests at its last meeting.

The council voted unanimously to donate 75 percent of the requested amount, or $6,000.

HEAVEN HILL WATER MAIN. The council approved a substantial change order needed for work to continue on the water line that will provide city water to the new Heaven Hill distillery location on KY 245.

City Engineer Jessica Filiatreau explained that the change is required for a direction bore that is needed for the water line, beginning at Padgett Drive and running parallel to North Third Street.

The retaining wall on North Third Street at the Goodwill store requires additional work and material changes to allow the project to continue. The change adds $156,175 to the overall cost of the project, which is being shared between the city and Heaven Hill.

BARDSTOWN BOURBON SEWER MAIN. The council approved a request from Bardstown Bourbon Co. to extend an 8-inch gravity sewer main to the location of the company’s proposed wastewater treatment facility. The line will extend north to a point close to the Salt River Electric property on Parkway Drive.

In other business, the council:

— approved extended water and sewer service for construction of Phase 2 of the Oak Ridge subdivision. The new phase will add 47 single-family homes to the development, which is located off Filiatreau Lane.

— approved a change order to allow the painting contractor working to paint and repair the city water tank to cut back trees that may interfere with the project. The cost was $2,000.

— approved a mobile food vendor application from Chris Hamilton for Back Roads BBQ.

NEXT UP. The Bardstown City Council will next meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in the council chambers next to the Rec. Center on Xavier Drive.

