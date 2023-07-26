Obituary: James Kenneth Metcalfe, 93, formerly of Nelson County

James Kenneth Metcalfe, 93, of Tuscumbia, Ala., formerly of Nelson County, died Monday, July 24,4 2023,

JAMES KENNETH METCALFE

He was preceded in death by his former wife, wife Grace Helen Gowers Metcalfe; his parents, James Ballard and Mary Leona Metcalfe; one sister, Norma Lou Ball; and two brothers, Joseph Thurman Metcalfe and Francis Harold Metcalfe.

He is survived by his wife, Janice C. Metcalfe; three daughters, Sharon Metcalfe Nesmith, Mary Brice and Suzie Wilbanks; three sons, Michael Gower Metcalfe, John Berryman and James Berryman; one sister, Verna Metcalfe Greenwell; 18 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is noon Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia, Ala.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church, 200 East Commons Street North, Tuscumbia, AL 35674.

The Morrison Funeral Home, 825 N Main St, Tuscumbia, Ala., is in charge of arrangements.

-30-