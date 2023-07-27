Obituary: Brenda Sue Watts, 66, Boston

Brenda Sue Watts, 66, of Boston, died suddenly Sunday, July 23, 2023, at her home.

BRENDA SUE WATTS

She was preceded in death by one son, Kevin Watts; her parents Ray Hardin Jr. and Elizabeth Johnson Hardin; and one brother Daniel Hardin.

She was a member of the Boston Community Church. She was a native of Taylorsville who loved beautiful flowers.

She is survived by her husband, Stanley Earl Watts Sr. of Boston; one son, Stanley Earl Watts Jr. (Tamika) of Shepherdsville; three sisters, Linda Hicks and Sherri Hardin, both of Bardstown and Debbie Clemens of Mount Washington; three brothers, Larry Hardin of San Diego, Calif., Jeffery Hardin of Bloomfield

and Richard Hardin of Cox’s Creek; seven grandchildren, Cody Rodgers, Abbigail Watts, Lela Watts, Kyra Watts, Patrick Watts, Parker Watts and Savannah Watts; four great-grandchildren, Matthew Houck, Genesis Mattingly, Abriela Cundiff and Kashton Hillard; and a host of furry friends that loved and adored her.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville.

Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Maraman-Biillings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-