Obituary: Brenda Sue Watts, 66, Boston

Brenda Sue Watts, 66, of Boston, died suddenly Sunday, July 23, 2023, at her home.

She was preceded in death by one son, Kevin Watts; her parents Ray Hardin Jr. and Elizabeth Johnson Hardin; and one brother Daniel Hardin.

She was a member of the Boston Community Church. She was a native of Taylorsville who loved beautiful flowers.

She is survived by her husband, Stanley Earl Watts Sr. of Boston; one son, Stanley Earl Watts Jr. (Tamika) of Shepherdsville; three sisters, Linda Hicks and Sherri Hardin, both of Bardstown and Debbie Clemens of Mount Washington; three brothers, Larry Hardin of San Diego, Calif., Jeffery Hardin of Bloomfield
and Richard Hardin of Cox’s Creek; seven grandchildren, Cody Rodgers, Abbigail Watts, Lela Watts, Kyra Watts, Patrick Watts, Parker Watts and Savannah Watts; four great-grandchildren, Matthew Houck, Genesis Mattingly, Abriela Cundiff and Kashton Hillard; and a host of furry friends that loved and adored her.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville.

Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Maraman-Biillings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

