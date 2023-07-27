Nelson County Jail Logs — July 25-26, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Aaron Samuel Patterson, 27, Bloomfield, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Raymond Edward Vanisacker, 24, Shepherdsville, order of appearance. Bond is $5,000 cash or property. Booked at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerico Paul Bentley, 33, Fairfield, improper display of registration plates; no registration plates; no registration receipt; no insurance, no operators license; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 6:22 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Eryn Paige Greewell, 45, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 9:19 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Lindsey Lacray Welch, 38, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $278. Booked at 10:58 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Connie Bernice Shelburne, 54, New Haven, failure to appear (4 counts); contempt of court. Bond total is $1,397 cash. Booked at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Louis Dobbs, 56, Bardstown, failure to comply with sex offender registry. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 5:42 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

