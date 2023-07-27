Obituary: Jake Carwile, 26, Bardstown

Jake Carwile, 26, of Bardstown, died Thursday, July 27, 2023, at his home. He was born Aug. 16, 1996, in Bardstown. He was a 2014 graduate of Nelson County High School. He loved video games, fishing, cooking, and his family.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Hamilton Ferguson.

He is survived by his mother, Sally (Alana Fox) Carwile; one sister, Caitlin Fox of Bardstown; two brothers, Justin (Kate) Carwile of Bardstown and Will Fox of Bloomfield; his maternal grandmother, Barbara Ferguson of Hodgenville; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The funeral is noon Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home, with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Humane Society of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-