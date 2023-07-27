Obituary: Wanda Joyce Pike, 82, Bardstown

Wanda Joyce Pike, 82, of Bardstown, died Thursday, July, 27 2023, at Bluegrass Assisted Living in Bardstown. She was born June 24, 1941, in Washington County to the late Charlie and Alma Mae Smith Brown. She was a former secretary at Bloomfield Baptist Church. She was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church as well as a member of Senior Citizens at Mill Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe Brown and Wayne Brown.

She is survived by one daughter, Leah (Mark) Bell of Burleson, Texas; two sons, Victor (Tammy) Chesser of Louisville and Todd Chesser of Henry County; two sisters, Dorothy Hilbert of Bardstown and Faye Whitaker of Mount Washington; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

In following her wishes, cremation was chosen. The memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Mill Creek Baptist Church with Hospice Chaplain Ray Johnson officiating. Burial is at Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

