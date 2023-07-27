Obituary: Elvis Ray Baine, 54, formerly of Bardstown

Elvis Ray Baine, 54, of Taylorsville, formerly of Bardstown, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born June 5, 1969, in Bardstown to Mary Sue Curtsinger and Jackie Baine. He was a farmer and worked for Gary and Hubert Goodlett Farms.

He is survived by one son, Daniel Patton of Shelbyville; his mother and stepfather, Sue Welch and Terry Dotson of Taylorsville; his father, Jackie Baine of Bardstown; three brothers, Roy Baine and Richard Dale Maddox, both of Taylorsville, and Freddy (Victoria) Maddox of Shelbyville.

The family followed his wishes for cremation. There will be no public services.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

