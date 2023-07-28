Obituary: Donald Lee Allen, 67, Bardstown

Donald Lee Allen, 67, of Bardstown, died Friday, July 21, 2023, at his home. He was born July 2, 1956, in Louisville to the late Elzie and Beulah Marie Logsdon Allen. He was a former employee of Star Drywall. He loved to play pool and being with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, William Keith Johnson; one granddaughter, Neveah Hicks; and several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by one daughter, Ashley (Josh) Hicks of Shepherdsville; one son, Richard Howatt Jr. of Alabama; two sisters, Ermine Meadows of Virginia and Barbara Messner of Ohio; and three grandchildren, Matt, Sean, Rylan.

The family followed his wishes for a non-ceremonial cremation.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-