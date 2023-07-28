Legislative update: Child safety is top priority as return to school nears

By JIMMY HIGDON

14th District State Senator

Thursday, July 27, 2023 — Families are gearing up to return to school. I wish all the students, teachers, school staff, parents, and guardians a great 2023-24 school year, and I hope you will view it as an opportunity to grow in knowledge and create memories.

SEN. JIMMY HIGDON

I always recall in my column that J.T. Whitlock would run one of his favorite messages, “Drive Slow and Let Them Grow!” This simple phrase is still relevant today. We can all use that reminder to be cautious on the road as our young children walk to and from school, load up on buses, or meet their rides to go home. Drive slowly, buckle up and put your phone down. Be mindful of school buses stopping to pick up and drop off students. Always come to a complete stop and watch for a child entering and exiting their bus.

The last few school years have been a challenge, and due to school closures from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are unfortunately dealing with learning loss. According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as The Nation’s Report Card, two decades of math and reading progress were erased. Through the dedicated work of teachers, the commitment of students, and the involvement of parents, the 2023-24 school year will be a success.

In the legislature, we are eager to see the many successes the upcoming school year has in store. The largest share of state revenues was dedicated to public education in the current state budget, and lawmakers committed over $500 million in additional funds to schools, many of which chose to maximize the financial flexibility provided to raise school personnel’s pay. The 2024 Legislative Session is a budget session, meaning we will be tasked with enacting another two-year state budget.

Our top priority must always be the safety of children. During the interim, the Kentucky General Assembly established a School and Campus Security Task Force to continue looking at ways to strengthen our school safety measures through school resource officers and hardening of school access points. We have done a fair job in Kentucky, as our school safety laws have been partially adopted across at least 28 states. There are still needs, and I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish during the 2024 Legislative session.

I want to thank every person who plays a role in ensuring the best education possible for students here in our district. Working with our superintendents and hearing from people in our community is a pleasure. If I can assist, please do not hesitate to contact my office at 502-564-8100 or the legislative message line at 1-800-372-7181. You can also reach me at 270-692-6945 or email Jimmy.Higdon@LRC.ky.gov.

-30-