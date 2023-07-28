Nelson County Jail Logs — July 27-28, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, July 27, 2023

Julie Mae Shaw, 49, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 2:08 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessica Dawn Dykes, 31, Bardstown, leaving the scene of an accident; no insurance; license to be in possession; no registration plates. No bond listed. Booked at 3:42 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tabatha Lynn Couch, 43, Mount Sherman, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:25 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Michael Anthony Ryan, 45, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $1,000. Booked at 5:14 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jennifer Nicole Zemba, 38, Madison, Tenn., failure to appear. Bond is $6,000. Booked at 6:09 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Anthony John Linton, 50, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree. Bond is $223 cash. Booked at 11:49 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Friday, July 28, 2023